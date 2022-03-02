Musk hits out at Biden for not mentioning Tesla during State of the Union

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading: Report
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that no one was watching US President Joe Biden after the president did not mention Tesla during his State of the Union speech, media reports say.
"Nobody is watching the State of the Union," Musk said in an email to CNBC.
Biden touted the combined $18 billion investments by Ford and GM to build electric vehicles. Tesla, an electric vehicle giant, was not mentioned in Biden's address to the nation, the report said.
Musk did not immediately return CNBC's follow-up requests for comment.
Musk later tweeted directly to Biden saying "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined".
Musk, who also runs space exploration company SpaceX, has an estimated net worth of over $235 billion, according to Forbes.
Musk previously told CNBC in an email exchange that "Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla" while noting that if he was ever invited to a White House event that the administration had "nothing to worry about. I would do the right thing".
Musk has yet to attend a Biden White House meeting with other corporate leaders, including those featuring executives from Ford and GM.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU