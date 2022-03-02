China says it won't join US, its allies in financial sanctions on Russia

-
ALSO READ
Amid Ukraine conflict, Russia bans exit of foreign investments from nation
Ukraine conflict could last 'years', says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Ukraine crisis: UK piles on further sanctions on Russia, Belarus
Crypto exchange Binance blocks Russian users targeted by sanctions
-
China won't join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the country's bank regulator said on Wednesday.
China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Beijing opposes the sanctions, said Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
"We will not join such sanctions, and we will keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties, Guo said at a news conference.
"We disapprove of the financial sanctions, particularly those launched unilaterally, because they don't have much legal basis and will not have good effects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU