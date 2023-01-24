JUST IN
Coldest day of season grips S Korea; Seoul records minus 25.5 degrees C
Jeff Bezos may sell Washington Post to buy American football team: Report
126th birth anniversary of Netaji marked with tributes, exhibition in UK
US health officials propose once-a-year Covid shots for most Americans
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits 162 km northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia
Analysts sceptic on the proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into 16-hour power outage in Pakistan
Reviewing engagement with Taliban, says US on rights violations in Afghan
Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid
Exchange of messages on revival of 2015 nuclear deal continues: Iran
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Cut 20% jobs at Alphabet, key investor Christopher Hohn tells Sundar Pichai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Musk's deep space rocket Starship completes flight-like dress rehearsal

The space company conducted a "wet dress rehearsal" with the 395-foot-tall (120 metres) Starship at its Starbase facility in South Texas, the US

Topics
SpaceX | Elon Musk | NASA

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Falcon 9 lifts off from historic Launch Complex 39A and sends Crew Dragon to orbit on its first flight with NASA astronauts to the space station
Representative image

In a significant move, Elon Musk-run SpaceX has completed its first-ever, full flight-like dress rehearsal for its deep space rocket Starship that is likely capable of taking astronauts to Mars, the company announced on Tuesday.

The space company conducted a "wet dress rehearsal" with the 395-foot-tall (120 metres) Starship at its Starbase facility in South Texas, the US.

"Starship completed its first full flight-like wet dress rehearsal at Starbase. This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant," SpaceX said in a tweet.

The dress rehearsal test will "help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital pad for flight-like operations," the company added.

Starship consists of a giant first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall (50 metres) upper-stage spacecraft.

Both elements are designed to be fully reusable, and both will be powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Starship will be the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit.

Starship is designed to deliver satellites further and at a lower marginal cost per launch than our current Falcon vehicles.

With a payload compartment larger than any fairing currently in operation or development, Starship creates possibilities for new missions, including space telescopes even larger than the James Webb, according to the company.

--IANS

na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SpaceX

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.