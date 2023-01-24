JUST IN
Analysts sceptic on the proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into 16-hour power outage in Pakistan
Reviewing engagement with Taliban, says US on rights violations in Afghan
Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid
Exchange of messages on revival of 2015 nuclear deal continues: Iran
Won't block Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Germany's foreign minister
Pak suffers nationwide power outage after grid failure: Power ministry
Washington county mistakenly releases nearly half million partial SSNs
Canada cybersecurity chief warns data-harvesting apps as national security
North Korea received $2.3 mn in humanitarian aid last year, shows OCHA data
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Analysts sceptic on the proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits 162 km northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours on January 16

Topics
earthquakes | Indonesia | natural calamities

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale hit 162 km northwest of Tobelo in Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 23:47:34 (UTC+05:30) and the epicentre was located at 2.881 N and 127.100 E, respectively.

According to the USGS, the depth was found to be 12 km.

No casualties have been reported so far. Notably, Tobelo is a town and a district on the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours on January 16.

In an update on its website, the US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 40 kilometres southeast of Singkil town in Indonesia. The earthquake was registered at 03:59:58 (local time) at the depth of 37 kilometres.

Indonesia is a country which lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. It consists of over 17,000 islands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on earthquakes

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.