JUST IN
Meta to pay $725 mn damages for sharing user data with Cambridge Analytica
Elon Musk-led Twitter lays off more employees from public policy team
Chinese EV firm Xpeng Aeroht's $1,40,000 car can fly over traffic jams
Micron Technology announces layoffs, cost cutting as chip demand drops
US govt agency probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance
Amazon may breach trademark rights over fake Louboutin ads: European Court
Twitter's 'view counts for tweets' feature starts showing up for some users
Germany nationalises Uniper after EU approval to prevent gas shortage
Musk not suited to run Twitter, should instead focus on Tesla: Investor
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Multiple factors behind rise of severe Covid cases in Beijing: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Musk's private jet tracking account back on Twitter with 24-hr delay

More than a week after being suspended from the micro-blogging platform, the account which used to track Twitter CEO Elon Musk's private jet is back on the platform

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

More than a week after being suspended from the micro-blogging platform, the account which used to track Twitter CEO Elon Musk's private jet is back on the platform, but will show information with 24 hours delay.

Last week, Twitter had suspended the '@ElonJet' account, created by a college student Jack Sweeney, which provided regular updates of Musk's flights by using publicly available data.

Now, Sweeney has created a new account '@ElonJetNextDay' which tracks the private jet of Musk, but with a 24-hour delay.

In January, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the @ElonJet account.

Meanwhile, last week, Musk claimed that he was taking legal action against the @ElonJet account's owner.

He had tweeted: "Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family," arguing it put his son at risk.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," he added.

Even Sweeney's personal account got suspended from the micro-blogging platform along with the other tracking accounts that he created.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.