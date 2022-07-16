Musk seeks Twitter trial in 2023, Agrawal wants 4 days to prove him wrong

-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's legal team has reportedly asked the court to push back the Twitter trial by early 2023, saying that the case requires "forensic review and analysis" of a deep pool of data.
While terminating his $44 billion Twitter takeover deal, Musk argued that the Parag Agrawal-headed micro-blogging platform is hiding the true number of fake/spam accounts on its platform.
In a new court filing first reported by Bloomberg, Musk's lawyers have said that Twitter officials are unfairly pushing for a "warp speed" trial.
Twitter's legal team said in the Delaware Court of Chancery that they will need just a four-day trial to prove that Musk is wrong on his decision to cancel the deal.
Twitter requested the court that the trial be expedited with a start date as soon as September.
However, Musk's legal team replied that it will need time till early 2023 to start the trial.
Musk's legal team is aiming for a February 13, 2023 trial date.
"Twitter's sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing," Musk's legal team wrote.
Last week, Musk officially pulled out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase the microblogging site.
In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk's team claimed he is terminating the deal because Twitter was in "material breach" of their agreement and had made "false and misleading" statements during negotiations, like the actual number of fake accounts.
Agrawal-led platform has claimed that it is suspending nearly 1 million spam accounts a day.
