Myanmar coup: Security forces kill at least 33 protesters, reports say

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar's people to oppose 'coup'
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi wins a seat in House of Representatives
Myanmar charges Aung San Suu Kyi, giving legal basis to detain her
-
At least 33 protesters were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday, the highest number since a February 1 military coup, according to a compilation of local reports.
The data, mostly from local media and Facebook postings, was compiled by a data professional in Yangon, the country's largest city.
In many cases it includes the victims' names, ages, hometowns and where and how they were killed.
The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm most of the reported deaths, but a sampling of online postings matched what is included in the compilation.
The person who compiled the information asked to remain anonymous because of fears of reprisals from the military government. He said 18 people were killed Wednesday in Yangon.
The previous highest total was on Sunday, when the U.N. Human Rights Office reported 18 dead, although other counts put it higher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU