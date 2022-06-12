Myanmar records 13 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally reaches 613,440

-
Myanmar confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 613,440, according to the country's Health Ministry.
It tested 6,656 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.2 per cent, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The death toll from Covid-19 in the country still stood at 19,434 on Saturday, it added.
An additional 22 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recovered people in the country rose to 592,423 on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Myanmar reported its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.
