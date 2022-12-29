Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Rohingya must be part of Myanmar's political crisis solution: UN chief
CEPA: When it comes to trade with Bangladesh, India is far behind China
Sell premium: Thailand against discounts, wants high-value tourists
Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors
-
Myanmar's exports rose by 15.09 per cent year-on-year to $11,755.81 million in more than eight months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April, official data showed.
From April 1 to December 16 this year, the country's manufacturing goods exports, valued at more than $7,999.69 million, accounted for 68.04 per cent of total exports. It was the country's largest exports group during the period, the Ministry of Commerce's data showed on Wednesday.
During the period, the country's imports were higher by 26.19 per cent to $12,325.87 million, the official figures showed.
Meanwhile, the country's total goods imports and exports increased by 20.52 per cent to $24,081.68 million, the data said.
Nearly 76.64 per cent of the country's total trade during the period was done through sea routes, while nearly 23.36 per cent was conducted through land borders, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.
The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU