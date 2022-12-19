JUST IN
Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions
11 people sustain serious injuries amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
Electricity restored to 9 mn Ukrainians after Russian attack: Zelenskyy
Arctic air likely to blast much of Southern US just before Christmas
'Very sad' Emmanuel Macron congratulates Argentina for FIFA World Cup win
China reports 2 Covid deaths since curbs eased, but numbers don't stack up
AI can potentially assist future firefighting operations: Research
Jordan signs MoU with Arab Mining Company for gold, lithium exploration
Iran to launch two homegrown telecom satellites by March 2023: Minister
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors

As of midmorning, 75 sailors had been rescued and 31 were still in the water, the navy said

Topics
Thailand | navy

AP  |  Bangkok 

Royal Thai Navy Corvette Sinks
Royal Thai Navy Corvette Sinks

A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water.

As of midmorning, 75 sailors had been rescued and 31 were still in the water, the navy said.

Strong winds blew seawater onto the HTMS Sukhothai corvette and knocked out its electrical system Sunday evening. The Royal Thai Navy dispatched three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines to try to assist the disabled ship by removing the seawater but it couldn't do so because of the strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink.

It occurred while the warship was on patrol at sea 32 kilometres (20 miles) from the pier at Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

While northern and central Thailand are seeing their coldest temperatures of the year, far southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days.

Ships were warned to stay ashore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Thailand

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 10:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.