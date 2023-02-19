Myanmar's maritime trade up 19.42% to $22.24 billion in over 10 months

-
ALSO READ
Parliament passes anti-piracy bill to ensure India's maritime security
India, Japan concludes week-long 6th edition of maritime exercise 'JIMEX'
PM Modi to review work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex today
Rohingya must be part of Myanmar's political crisis solution: UN chief
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh
-
Myanmar's seaborne trade surged 19.42 per cent year on year to about $22.24 billion in over 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, official data showed.
From April 1, 2022 to February 10 this year, the country's maritime export rose 10.21 per cent to over $9.22 billionfrom a year earlier, while maritime import climbed 26.94 per cent to over $13.01 billion, data from the country's Ministry of Commerce showed.
During the period, the country saw a total foreign trade value of over $29.33 billion, including its border trade value of more than $7.09 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's figures.
The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.
The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 07:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU