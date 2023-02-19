JUST IN
Myanmar's maritime trade up 19.42% to $22.24 billion in over 10 months

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India

Topics
Myanmar | Aung San Suu Kyi | trade

IANS  |  Yangon 

Myanmar, flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Myanmar's seaborne trade surged 19.42 per cent year on year to about $22.24 billion in over 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, official data showed.

From April 1, 2022 to February 10 this year, the country's maritime export rose 10.21 per cent to over $9.22 billionfrom a year earlier, while maritime import climbed 26.94 per cent to over $13.01 billion, data from the country's Ministry of Commerce showed.

During the period, the country saw a total foreign trade value of over $29.33 billion, including its border trade value of more than $7.09 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's figures.

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 07:41 IST

