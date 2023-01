Myanmar's military extends ceasefire agreement period until end of 2023

Myanmar's extended its ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.

According to the statement released on Saturday, the has extended the ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups for 21 times from December 21, 2018, till December 31, 2022.

After inviting the Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) for peace talks on April 22, 2022, State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing then held talks with representatives of 10 EAOs, it said.

The EAOs that held talks with the SAC chairman are seven EAOs that are signatories to Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and three non-signatory EAOs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ceasefire agreement was extended to boost the peace process in the Southeast Asian country, the statement added.

