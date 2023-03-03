JUST IN
Myanmar's trade with ASEAN countries tops $10.3 bn in 9 mths till Dec 2022

The Ministry reported on Thursday that imports surpassed exports, with exports reaching more than $3.538 billion and imports valued at more than $6.77 billion, Xinhua news agency reported

Topics
Myanmar | Asean nations | trade

IANS  |  Yangon 

trade, trade deals
Photo: Bloomberg

The value of Myanmar's trade with the ASEAN countries surpassed $10.3 billion in the nine months till December of the 2022-2023 fiscal year beginning April, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce.

The Ministry reported on Thursday that imports surpassed exports, with exports reaching more than $3.538 billion and imports valued at more than $6.77 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Major ASEAN trade partners of Myanmar include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Main export items are agricultural and fishery product, and minerals.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 09:38 IST

