Myanmar's trade with ASEAN countries tops $10.3 bn in 9 mths till Dec 2022

-
ALSO READ
ASEAN summits concludes; focus on regional cooperation Covid-19 recovery
ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, resilient region
Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India summit
ASEAN foreign ministers to meet in Indonesia under shadow of Myanmar crisis
IIT-K startup incubator chosen as lead coordinator of ASEAN India festival
-
The value of Myanmar's trade with the ASEAN countries surpassed $10.3 billion in the nine months till December of the 2022-2023 fiscal year beginning April, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce.
The Ministry reported on Thursday that imports surpassed exports, with exports reaching more than $3.538 billion and imports valued at more than $6.77 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.
Major ASEAN trade partners of Myanmar include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Main export items are agricultural and fishery product, and minerals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 09:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU