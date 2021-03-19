N Korea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition of a citizen

-
-
North Korea says it'll cut diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest its recent court ruling that allows a North Korean citizen to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the US pressure.
It says the man was extradited to the United States. It says the United States will pay a due price."
Earlier this month, Malaysia's top court rejected an assertion by the North Korean man that the US charge was politically motivated and ruled that he can be extradited to the United States.
The man, named Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition.
