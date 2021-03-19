Takes one to know one, says Vladimir Putin on Joe Biden's 'killer' claim

Russian President on Thursday mocked for calling him a "killer" — saying "it takes one to know one" — as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows.

US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling its ambassador for consultations and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse".

But speaking during an event marking seven years since Russia's annexation of Crimea, Putin ruled out severing ties with the United States altogether and lobbed a jab at the 78-year-old US leader.