NASA engineers assess data after aborting Artemis 1 Moon mission launch

-
ALSO READ
Explained: NASA postpones Artemis 1 launch; here's what we know so far
NASA's Artemis 1 mission to Moon to launch today: All you need to know
Artemis 1: Maiden flight of spacecraft set to take humans back to the Moon
NASA launches latest generation satellite to track hazardous weather
NASA gives approval for uncrewed Moon mission launch on August 29
-
NASA engineers were evaluating data gathered during the Artemis I launch attempt, which was scrubbed owing to a technical glitch in one of the rocket engines.
The space agency said that a mission management team was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss the data and develop a plan forward.
On Monday, the teams "could not get the rocket's engines to the proper temperature range required to start the engines at liftoff, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window to continue", said the space agency.
The Space Launch System's four RS-25 engines must be thermally conditioned before super cold propellant begins flowing through them for liftoff.
"Managers suspect the issue, seen on engine 3, is unlikely to be the result of a problem with the engine itself," said NASA.
NASA has not yet set a date for the next launch attempt but the earliest possible opportunity is Friday.
"The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data," said the space agency.
NASA's Artemis I launch is part of a larger space programme to take astronauts back to the moon sometime after 2025. A first round trip test mission is to take place in about 42 days.
This was NASA's first unmanned space mission to the Moon in the last 50 years since 1972.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU