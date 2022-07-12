NASA space telescope captures new detail of distant galaxy cluster

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
James Webb Space Telescope
Justin Sink & Nancy Cook | Bloomberg Last Updated at July 12, 2022 16:56 IST
US President Joe Biden revealed one of the first full-colour images from the James Webb Space Telescope, marking the first time human beings have seen a distant galaxy cluster as it appeared more than 4 billion years ago in such vivid detail.
