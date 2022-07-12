NASA space telescope captures new detail of distant galaxy cluster The images are the highest-resolution view of the universe ever captured, and demonstrate the capabilities of the $10 billion observatory designed to view deep into space and time Topics

NASA | Galaxy Follow us on email this article Message: Recipients' Email: Type address separated by commas Your Email: Enter the characters shown in the image. Send me a copy: https://mybs.in/2ax4Qra



US President Joe Biden revealed one of the first full-colour images from the James Webb Space Telescope, marking the first time human beings have seen a distant cluster as it appeared more than 4 billion years ago in such vivid detail.

“It’s a new window into the history of our universe, and today we’re gonna get a glimpse of the first light to shine through that window,” Biden said Monday during an event at the White House. “It’s astounding to me.”

The images are the highest-resolution view of the universe ever captured, and demonstrate the capabilities of the $10 billion observatory designed to view deep into space and time. It depicts the cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago, according to NASA, and shows tiny, faint structures in distant galaxies that have never been seen before.

“If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing,” administrator Bill Nelson said. “That light that you are seeing on one of those little specks has been traveling for over 13 billion years.”

is set to unveil additional images Tuesday that Biden said “will be a historic moment for science and technology, for astronomy and space exploration, for America and all of humanity.”

“These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things,” he said.

The satellite telescope -- the largest ever launched -- was sent into orbit roughly a million miles from Earth late last year, and has been undergoing months of tests, calibrations and alignments. The image released Monday at the White House is the first of a batch that are expected to be unveiled by and the European Space Agency this week, depicting details of star formations, clusters, and distant planets.

Joe Biden 1 / 4 Joe Biden, President of the United States of America Universe 2 / 4 Image from James Webb Space Telescope Joe Biden 3 / 4 Joe Biden, President of the United States of America James Webb Space Telescope 4 / 4 Image of James Webb Space Telescope