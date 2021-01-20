Nasdaq hits record high at open as Netflix soars; Biden takes office

US stocks opened near record highs on Wednesday, as prepared to take charge as US President, while jumped after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.

The Composite rose 145.4 points, or 1.10%, to an all-time high of 13342.548 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.00 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31017.54. The S&P 500 rose 17.30 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 3816.22.