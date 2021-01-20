JUST IN
Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Nasdaq hits record high at open as Netflix soars; Biden takes office

The Nasdaq Composite rose 145.4 points, or 1.10%, to an all-time high of 13342.548 at the opening bell

US stocks touches two-week high on deals, strong earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.00 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31017.54

US stocks opened near record highs on Wednesday, as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as US President, while Netflix jumped after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 145.4 points, or 1.10%, to an all-time high of 13342.548 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.00 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31017.54. The S&P 500 rose 17.30 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 3816.22.

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 20:15 IST

