Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath temple opens after nearly 5 months

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Sabarimala temple opens for devotees for 5 days with Covid-restrictions
Badrinath temple opens amid traditional rituals after winter closure
With India funding, Nepal inaugurates two crucial infrastructure projects
MP govt issues SOP for reopening of schools for Classes 11, 12 from July 26
-
Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath temple, the 5th century holy Hindu shrine, opened for devotees on Friday after nearly five months as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases declined in the country.
Pashupatinath Temple is the largest temple complex in Nepal and stretches on both sides of the Bagmati River and sees thousands of worshippers from Nepal and India daily.
It was closed on April 23 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the first day, devotees thronged the temple to pay homage since morning, according to the temple's authorities.
They said that the temple remained open until 1:00 PM as the risk of COVID-19 was not fully over though the number of cases has declined of late.
Devotees were asked to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer, according to the Pashupati Area Development Trust's (PADT) administrative officer Rewati Raman Adhikari.
Only 25 devotees, maintaining physical distance, will be allowed to enter the temple premises at a time, he said.
As the temple remained closed for more than four months, its authorities organised the Chhyama puja (forgiveness worship).
The PADT has made arrangements for devotees to enter the temple through a single door and exit through the next.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU