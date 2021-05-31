Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal

For the second time in six months, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli has ordered the general elections in the country, nearly two years before they are due. On May 21, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives and proposed the elections on November 12 and 19, following the recommendation of the council of ministers.

On the face of it, this decision followed the determination that no single party in Nepal’s parliament had the numbers to form a government. But as the Opposition contests this — and has approached the Supreme Court (which in turn has ...