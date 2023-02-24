JUST IN
Microsoft brings AI-powered chatbot to Bing app on iPhone, Android
Alibaba Group's profit surges 69% on low costs, online shopping in pandemic
Tesla continues investment in US, announces engineering HQ in California
Volkswagen to reconsider India amid China geopolitical uncertainty
Amazon closes $3.9 bn acquisition of healthcare provider One Medical
Baidu to implement ChatGPT-like chatbot 'Ernie' into services from March
Google blocks news content for some Canadians to test online news bill
Sri Lanka investment board approves $442-mn Adani Green wind power plants
Data risk: Drop Big 4 auditors, Chinese authorities urges state-run firms
We stand up for BBC: UK govt in Parliament after India's I-T survey
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
No country can come out of difficulties if basic industry is terrorism: EAM
icon-arrow-left
Ramaswamy will be formidable if he can marshal polling support: Report
Business Standard

Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries to draw subscribers

Streaming giant Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries, in an effort to draw in subscribers who have access to a growing number of streaming options

Topics
Netflix

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries, in an effort to draw in subscribers who have access to a growing number of streaming options.

Recent price reductions by the streaming giant include Middle Eastern countries (Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran), sub-Saharan African markets such as Kenya, and European nations (Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria), reports The Wall Street Journal.

"In Latin America, nations including Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Venezuela have seen reductions in subscription costs, as have parts of Asia including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines," the report mentioned.

The cost reductions only applied to specific Netflix tiers in the affected countries.

"It definitely goes against the recent trends not just for Netflix, but for the broader streaming industry," John Hodulik, a media and entertainment analyst at UBS Group AG, was quoted as saying.

"Some of these cuts on a percentage basis are substantial," he added.

Netflix's Co-Chief Executive, Greg Peters, had also hinted during a January earnings call that the company is searching for markets where they might raise rates to support ongoing content expenditures.

"We think of ourselves as a non-substitutable good," Peters said.

According to him, the streaming giant also has a chance to get new customers in markets where it doesn't currently hold a dominant position.

"We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment," and the company is dedicated to providing an experience that surpasses their expectations, a Netflix spokeswoman said.

In January last year, the company had raised the price for subscribers in the US and Canada.

Later, in March, it bumped up its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland users.

However, in November, the streaming giant had added a cheaper $6.99 per month ad-supported plan.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Netflix

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.