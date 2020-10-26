New battery tech can charge electric cars up to 90% in 6 minutes

-
ALSO READ
South Korea battery maker LG Chem shares jump, boosted by Tesla sales boom
LG Chem plans to separate electric car battery business as a new company
Tesla's new long-life batteries may bring EVs cost in line with petrol cars
Mixed reaction to sale, registration of EVs without pre-fitted batteries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
-
In what could drive Elon Musk to push another tweet, a team of South Korean researchers have developed a faster charging and longer lasting battery material that can juice up electric cars up to 90 per cent in just six minutes.
Unlike conventional cars that use internal combustion engines, electric cars are solely powered by lithium ion batteries, so the battery performance defines the car's overall performance.
However, slow charging times and weak power are still barriers to be overcome.
The research teams of professor Byoungwoo Kang and Dr Minkyung Kim from Pohang University of Science and Technology, along with professor Won-Sub Yoon at Sungkyunkwan University proved for the first time that high power can be produced by significantly reducing the charging and discharging time without reducing the particle size.
"The conventional approach has always been a trade-off between its low energy density and the rapid charge and discharge speed due to the reduction in the particle size," said Kang.
For fast charging and discharging of Li-ion batteries, methods that reduce the particle size of electrode materials were used so far.
However, reducing the particle size has a disadvantage of decreasing the volumetric energy density of the batteries.
To this, the research team confirmed that if an intermediate phase in the phase transition is formed during the charging and discharging, high power can be generated without losing high energy density or reducing the particle size through rapid charging and discharging, enabling the development of long-lasting Li-ion batteries.
Using the synthesis method developed by the research team, one can induce an intermediate phase that acts as a structural buffer that can dramatically reduce the change in volume between the two phases in a particle.
In addition, it has been confirmed that this buffering intermediate phase can help create and grow a new phase within the particle, improving the speed of insertion and removal of lithium in the particle, the researchers noted.
As a result, the Li-ion battery electrodes synthesised by the research team charged up to 90 per cent in six minutes and discharged 54 per cent in 18 seconds -- a promising sign for developing high-power Li-ion batteries.
"This research has laid the foundation for developing Li-ion batteries that can achieve quick charging and discharging speed, high energy density, and prolonged performance," he said in a paper published in the leading journal Energy & Environmental Science.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU