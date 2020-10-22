South Korea battery maker LG Chem shares jump, boosted by Tesla sales boom

-
SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem <051910.KS> leapt as much as 4.1% in early trade on Thursday after the firm and major customer Tesla Inc
Tesla on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.
Meanwhile, LG Chem on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter after posting record quarterly earnings thanks to growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.
The wider Seoul market <.KS11> was down 0.9% as of 0022 GMT.
