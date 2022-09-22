JUST IN
Goldman Sachs cuts China's growth forecast for 2023 as Covid Zero stays
'Not a bluff': Vladimir Putin calls up 300,000 reservists to take on West
S&P Global's chief economist expects Fed's fund rate to rise to 4%
UK unveils $45-billion energy bill bailout for businesses in Europe
Fed delivers third-straight big hike, sees more increases ahead
Germany takes over Uniper for $8 billion amid Europe's energy crisis
US bank CEOs grilled by Congress over economy, consumer protections, Russia
Biden pledges $2.9 bn in food security aid amid Ukraine war, climate change
ADB cuts outlook for developing Asia growth on slowing China expansion
A painful halt: If you work in film and TV, get ready for layoff
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Canada starts clearing visa backlog, to process applications by 2022-end
Business Standard

New York retains top position, Moscow sinks in financial centres ranking

New York remains the world's most favoured financial centre, with London still second and Singapore overtaking Hong Kong to come in third, latest rankings from the Global Financial Centre showed

Topics
Global financial planning | New York | Moscow

Reuters  |  London 

Unemployment, jobs, economy, people
Photo: Bloomberg

New York remains far and away the world's most favoured financial centre, with London still second and Singapore overtaking Hong Kong to come in third, latest rankings from the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) showed on Thursday.

Paris returned to the top 10 to replace Tokyo, but Moscow sank 22 places to 73rd as Western countries severed ties with the capital after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, GFCI said.

GFCI, compiled by Z/Yen, a City of London think tank, and the China Development Institute, rated 119 centres using 66,121 assessments from 11,038 financial professionals, and quantitative data.

New York has held the top position among global financial centres ranked by GFCI for four years, overtaking London.

"London's second position looks secure but needs a significant global change to once again challenge for the top place," said Michael Mainelli, chairman of Z/Yen.

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to 'unshackle' the UK financial sector from rules which date to when the country was in the European Union in order to increase London's attraction as a global financial centre.

A new bill before the UK parliament in July sets out many tweaks to financial rules, but Truss wants to go further, signalling the government may scrap a cap on bankers' bonuses inherited from the EU.

New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles topped GFCI's separate fintech sector ratings, with London fourth and Shanghai fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Global financial planning

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 13:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.