New York retains top position, Moscow sinks in financial centres ranking

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong homes on the verge of becoming least affordable in 24 years
Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai to plead not guilty in national security case
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
New house in Hong Kong sells for $111 million, the most this year
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
-
New York remains far and away the world's most favoured financial centre, with London still second and Singapore overtaking Hong Kong to come in third, latest rankings from the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) showed on Thursday.
Paris returned to the top 10 to replace Tokyo, but Moscow sank 22 places to 73rd as Western countries severed ties with the capital after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, GFCI said.
GFCI, compiled by Z/Yen, a City of London think tank, and the China Development Institute, rated 119 centres using 66,121 assessments from 11,038 financial professionals, and quantitative data.
New York has held the top position among global financial centres ranked by GFCI for four years, overtaking London.
"London's second position looks secure but needs a significant global change to once again challenge for the top place," said Michael Mainelli, chairman of Z/Yen.
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to 'unshackle' the UK financial sector from rules which date to when the country was in the European Union in order to increase London's attraction as a global financial centre.
A new bill before the UK parliament in July sets out many tweaks to financial rules, but Truss wants to go further, signalling the government may scrap a cap on bankers' bonuses inherited from the EU.
New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles topped GFCI's separate fintech sector ratings, with London fourth and Shanghai fifth.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 13:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU