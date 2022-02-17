New York Stock Exchange files trademark application for NFT marketplace

-
The New York Stock Exchange has filed an application to register the term ‘NYSE’ for a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), taking a step closer to setting up an online trading place for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs, a form of speculative investment that has attracted fans including former US first lady Melania Trump and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt.
Companies involved in this sector have also been backed by heavyweights Microsoft and SoftBank Group.
If the NYSE launches a new marketplace, it would compete with SuperRare, Rarible and NFT marketplace giant OpenSea, which was valued at $13.3 billion after its latest funding round.
NFTs, however, have left many baffled as to why so much money is spent on items that do not physically exist. Some also believe the industry is saturated by scammers and too often rewards viral art of low quality.
The NYSE minted its first set of NFTs in April last year, commemorating the first trades of six “notable” listings.
The exchange’s filing indicates it could enter into the metaverse too, as it seeks to provide “virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality software”.
Besides NFTs, the exchange would also provide “an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets, artwork”, it said in a filing.
