New Zealand registers 14,941 new community coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
New Zealand reports 134 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant
New Zealand adds new Covid restrictions as Omicron cases spread
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid Omicron surge
ICC T20 WC, NZ vs SCO highlights: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs
-
New Zealand reported 14,941 new community cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Among the 14,941 new community infections, 9,046 were in the largest city Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry, .
In addition, there were 41 new cases of Covid detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
There were 305 Covid patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated at the ICU or HDU.
The ministry also reported one more death due to Covid.
--IANS
int/sks/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU