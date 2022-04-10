New Zealand reports 6,718 new community infections of Covid-19

New Zealand has recorded 6,718 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Among the 6,718 new community infections, 1,202 were reported in the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 604 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 22 people in the intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 12 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

New Zealand has reported 765,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)