Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth

A powerful 5.2 magnitude hit eastern on Saturday, the country's disaster service said.

The quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time (1402 GMT), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometres.

The AFAD said there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.7 magnitude hit neighbouring Elazig province in January 2020, killing 41 people and injuring more than 1,600.

In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful in northwest .

