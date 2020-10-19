New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern says will form government in 2-3 weeks

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern wins second term in election landslide
New Zealand to maintain current restrictions to coronavirus spread in check
Covid-19 biggest hurdle for New Zealand's Ardern after 'tectonic' election
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern expects to form new govt before official poll results
PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win
-
New Zealand's ruling Labour party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that she would form a government within two to three weeks but did not comment on a possible coalition deal with the Green Party.
Ardern, who was handed a resounding victory in a general election on Saturday, said she had informed the country's governor general, Dame Patsy Reddy, that her party had the ability to form the next government.
Ardern also said there was no need to bring in any new Covid-19 restrictions after one new case of community transmission was reported in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU