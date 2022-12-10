Next US Federal Reserve rate hike will amplify recession: Elon Musk

JUST IN
Vladimir Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the next US Federal Reserve rate hike will amplify the recession.

"If the Fed raises rates again next week, the recession will be greatly amplified," he said in a tweet.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user commented: "No one seems to be noticing that the amount of power consolidated solely in Elon's hands is alarming," another said: "That's true, but if the #Fed doesn't raise rates #inflation will be greatly amplified, which will ultimately amplify the #recession even more."

Last month, Musk had said that the US economy was inching towards a severe recession, and the Federal Reserve needs to stop hiking interest rates.

Musk said last week that the American central bank needs to immediately cut interest rates as a severe recession is looming.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 09:32 IST

