Nickel hits lower circuit in early trade on London Metal Exchange

-
ALSO READ
EU to increase tariffs on India, Indonesia stainless steel imports
Nickel spikes 60%: Here's why that matters and who will be hit
China stainless steel futures jump amid output cuts, robust nickel prices
Jindal Stainless eyes bigger slice of export market
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
-
The benchmark three-month nickel contract on London Metal Exchange declined 12 per cent on Friday morning to hit a lower circuit, CNBC reported. The price of nickel hit $36,915 a tonne as it opened for trade.
Heavy selling in international metal markets weighed on the contracts.
Nickel is widely used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries.
On March 8, nickel contracts on the London-based exchanges surged as much as 111 per cent to breach $100,000 per tonne.
Following the unprecedented increase in its price, the exchange had suspended the trading in the most-active three-month contract for the rest of the session.
Then, on Wednesday, March 16, the exchange resumed the trade in nickel, however, soon it had to be suspended as some "system error" surfaced on the pricing front.
--IANS
ad/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU