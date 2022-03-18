Nickel hits lower circuit in early trade on London Metal Exchange

The benchmark three-month contract on declined 12 per cent on Friday morning to hit a lower circuit, CNBC reported. The price of hit $36,915 a tonne as it opened for trade.

Heavy selling in metal weighed on the contracts.

is widely used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries.

On March 8, nickel contracts on the London-based exchanges surged as much as 111 per cent to breach $100,000 per tonne.

Following the unprecedented increase in its price, the exchange had suspended the trading in the most-active three-month contract for the rest of the session.

Then, on Wednesday, March 16, the exchange resumed the trade in nickel, however, soon it had to be suspended as some "system error" surfaced on the pricing front.

