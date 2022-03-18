Oil continues rally as Russia-Ukraine talks see slim progress

-
ALSO READ
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
-
Oil prices extended their gains on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre prolonged disruption to oil supply.
Brent crude futures rose $1.14, or 1%, to $107.78 a barrel at 1003 GMT, after surging nearly 9% on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.24, or 1.2%, to $104.22 a barrel, adding to an 8% jump on Thursday.
Both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down more than 4%, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.
The supply crunch from traders avoiding Russian barrels, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China hitting demand have combined to produce a rollercoaster ride for crude this week.
The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings.
Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. The Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached after a fourth day of talks with Ukraine.
"President Putin appears unwilling to end hostilities. This should ensure that the energy complex remains well supported with plenty of scope for further volatility," PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock said.
He also said rising U.S. interest rates pointed to a stronger U.S. economy, which could underpin oil demand.
RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft cautioned that Russian oil export losses will likely prove enduring and that offsetting barrels are in short supply.
Underscoring tight supplies, consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9 million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU