Nissan sues former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeks $91 million in damages

-
ALSO READ
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut
Ghosn's lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct
Ghosn was under strict surveillance when he escaped from Tokyo enclave
Nissan plans aggressive cost cuts after Ghosn's expansionist strategy fails
Ghosn seeks retirement payment from Renault, says it was unfairly withheld
-
Nissan Motor is stepping up its pursuit of claims against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages from the former leader of the Japanese automaker and its alliance with Renault.
The lawsuit filed in Yokohama District Court seeks to “recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former Chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity,” Nissan said in a statement Wednesday. The amount of the claim may rise depending on fines and penalties that Nissan will be obliged to pay, the carmaker added.
Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial wrongdoing, and faced trial in Japan until making a dramatic escape to Lebanon at the end of December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU