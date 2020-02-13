Nissan sues former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeks $91 million in damages

Motor is stepping up its pursuit of claims against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages from the former leader of the Japanese automaker and its alliance with

The lawsuit filed in Yokohama District Court seeks to “recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former Chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity,” said in a statement Wednesday. The amount of the claim may rise depending on fines and penalties that will be obliged to pay, the carmaker added.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial wrongdoing, and faced trial in Japan until making a dramatic escape to Lebanon at the end of December.