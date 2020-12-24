No difficulties for Russia under Joe Biden presidency: Vladimir Putin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation will not get worse for Russia during the Biden administration.
"With regard to the statement that the leadership in the United States is changing and it will be more difficult for us, I don't think this will be the case. Things will remain the same," Putin said at a joint meeting of the country's State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We should not focus on this but understand where difficulties and threats could arise. Anticipate them and arrange our work accordingly, both in the economy and defence sectors," he added.
