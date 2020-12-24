JUST IN
AstraZeneca submitted data for MHRA approval, says UK Health Minister
Over 90 civilians killed in series of terrorists attacks in Ethiopia

Over 90 civilians were killed as a result of a series of attacks by terrorists in western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state here, the national Addis Standard news magazine reported, citing eyewitnesses

ANI  |  Others 

Photo credit: Wikipedia

Over 90 civilians were killed as a result of a series of attacks by terrorists in western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state here, the national Addis Standard news magazine reported on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

According to the newspaper, the incidents took place late on Tuesday in Bekuji Kebelle, Bulen Wereda and Metekel Zone. The attackers reportedly targeted members of the Amhara community.

"More than 90 people were killed, houses torched and hundreds were displaced," one eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Another eyewitness told the magazine that local residents had repeatedly notified the security forces of the attacks but they arrived only after the terrorists had left.

First Published: Thu, December 24 2020. 07:45 IST

