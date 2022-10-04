JUST IN
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger
Technological battles heat up between US and China over semiconductor chips
Hackers leak 500 GB of data stolen during Los Angeles ransomware attack
US announces 4 more advanced rocket systems to assist Ukraine in war
New rule for UAE visa system comes into effect: Here's what changes
US to block carriers if they fail to stop automated calls to customers
At least 15 dead, 20 injured after clash among inmates at Ecuador prison
Dubai's new Hindu temple set to welcome visitors for Dussehra festival
Death toll of Afghanistan's suicide blast rises to 53; 110 injured: UNAMA
US Defence Secretary to host Pakistan Army chief for talks at Pentagon
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pakistan's textile units shut down due to shortage of cotton after floods
Business Standard

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger

They have been awarded for work in quantum mechanics

Topics
Nobel Prize

AP | PTI  |  Stockholm 

Nobel Prize

Three scientists jointly won this year's Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for "pioneering quantum information science".

Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly developing field," said Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel committee. It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.

Its origin can be traced to that of quantum mechanics, she said. "Its predictions have opened doors to another world, and it has also shaken the very foundations of how we interpret measurements.

While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nobel Prize

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.