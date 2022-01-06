North Korea confirms successful test fire of hypersonic missile

-
ALSO READ
US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests
Germany's nuclear phase-out to continue permanent closure by year end
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
UAE reviews Barakah nuclear plant progress, approves 2022 operational plan
-
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.
The missile, launched by the Academy of Defence Science on Wednesday, manoeuvred 120 km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700 km away, which proved the reliability of a new fuel system, the report said.
This is the second test fire of hypersonic missile confirmed by the DPRK after the country launched Hwasong-8 in September.
The "successive successes in the test launches" in the hypersonic missile sector "have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state," it added.
The reliability of the fuel system under the winter weather conditions was also verified, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU