Djokovic set to miss Australian Open after entry denied over Covid policy

-
ALSO READ
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
Serbian player not sure of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open plans
US Open: Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history
-
Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major.
The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and has visa has been subsequently cancelled".
The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner.
Australian media reported that Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa. It led Serbia's president to blast the harassment of the 20-time major winner, who spent the night at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport.
The medical exemption had been been expected to allow him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needed to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor