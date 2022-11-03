North Korea continues ballistic missile barrage with test over Japan

says missiles fired by flew over northern on Thursday, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region.

The announcement by Japan's Prime Minister's Office came shortly after South Korea's military said it detected launching at least one toward its eastern sea.

said more than one missile was fired, although it didn't immediately say how many. It said the missiles landed in the Pacific Ocean, and triggered alerts in three northern prefectures.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediate confirm what type of missile it detected or how far the weapon flew.

The launches came a day after fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever. One of those missile flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals' tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents in Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

Wednesday's launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to pay the most horrible price in history in protest of ongoing South Korean-US military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

