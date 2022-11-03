JUST IN
Dollar gains as traders gird for higher US Fed rates, focus on jobs data
Business Standard

North Korea continues ballistic missile barrage with test over Japan

Japan said the missiles landed in the Pacific Ocean, and triggered alerts in three northern prefectures

Topics
Japan | North Korea | Ballistic missile

AP  |  Seoul 

Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan.Photo: Reuters

Japan says missiles fired by North Korea flew over northern Japan on Thursday, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region.

The announcement by Japan's Prime Minister's Office came shortly after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea launching at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea.

Japan said more than one missile was fired, although it didn't immediately say how many. It said the missiles landed in the Pacific Ocean, and triggered alerts in three northern prefectures.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediate confirm what type of missile it detected or how far the weapon flew.

The launches came a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever. One of those missile flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals' tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents in Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

Wednesday's launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to pay the most horrible price in history in protest of ongoing South Korean-US military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 07:07 IST

