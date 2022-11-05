JUST IN
Pak receives assurances of $13 bn package from China, Saudi Arabia
UK donates $28 mn in emergency funds to Afghanistan amid fragile economy
Apple pauses hiring for many roles besides R&D in escalation of cost cuts
Over 120 leaders at climate talks; 'activists will get space', says Egypt
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid: Pentagon
US jobs top forecasts, wages pick up in labor market despite Fed aggression
Food prices at 9-month low as slow staples demand offset war disruptions
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 yrs after 3% rate hike
Canadian govt warns that the country might enter mild recession in 2023
G7 ministers meet with Russia-Ukraine conflict, China ties on agenda
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Why Elon Musk's first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere
Business Standard

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea amid US-South Korea drills

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North's western sea

Topics
North Korea | South Korea

AP  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North's western sea.

North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew warplanes inside its territory. North Korea has described its military actions as an appropriate response to a combined U.S.-South Korea aerial drills, which it called a display of U.S. military confrontation hysteria.

The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea on the final days of the joint drills, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its intensifying testing activity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on North Korea

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.