Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader in Pak as well; faces criticism

Tablighi Jamaat, the super spreader of the in India appears to have caused a spike in the positive cases in Pakistan, too.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said in a tweet, "Interesting: it seems the Tabalegi Jamat has created problems in too with regard to COVID-19. Seems to be a sect issue. Do listen in".

Tewari attached a video from a news channel which featured an interview with Yasmin Rashid, Health of Punjab province in Half of the cases in Pakistan have come from Punjab, which is also the largest province.

Rashid said the main reason behind the jump in cases in the province has been the Tablighi Jamaat. She said that out of the 2004 postive cases of COVID-19 reported so far, 1314 were linked to Tablighi Jamaat.





Rashid said that 549 tests from the Tablighi Jamaat members came in positive which led to a sudden rise in the number of cases.

She added that going by statistics, of the 10,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in quarantine, 35-40 per cent were likely to test positive. As a result, cases are likely to rise.

In an earlier tweet, Tewari said, "Why can't these Tablighi's just behave themselves? Don't these people realise that they have done enough damage already. If you preach the word of God you first must learn to be responsible members of society. For them enough does not seem to be enough."





3 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, an official said. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, after samples were taken from 27 members of the Jamaat, three were found infected.

He said Jamaat members had already been quarantined. He further said that a woman had tested positive for the virus in Noida and that precautionary measures had been taken after receiving reports of the four cases.