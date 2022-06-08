OECD slashes growth outlook, but sees limited stagflation risk

The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its estimates.



The world is set to grow 3 per cent this year, much less than the 4.5 per cent expected when the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development last updated its forecasts in December.



Growth will then slow further next year, easing to 2.8 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 3.2 per cent, the Paris-based policy forum said in its latest Economic Outlook. “Russia’s war is indeed posing a heavy price on the global economy,” Secretary General Mathias Cormann told a news conference.



“Global growth will be substantially lower with higher and more persistent inflation,” he said, adding the was not forecasting recession although there were numerous downside risks to the outlook.



Meanwhile, any quick relief from soaring costs is unlikely, with expected to peak at 8.5 per cent this year in OECD countries before slipping to 6 per cent in 2023. Previously the OECD had expected to peak at 5 per cent before receding to 3 per cent in 2023.



Despite the lower growth and higher inflation outlook, the OECD saw a limited risk of “stagflation” like that seen the mid-1970s, when the oil price shock triggered runaway inflation and surging unemployment.



In particular, developed economies are much more driven by services and less energy-intensive than in the 1970s and central banks have a freer hand to fight inflation, independent of governments more concerned about unemployment.

A Gloomy Scenario



Worries Europe is one of the regions most at risk should the war in Ukraine drag on Low-income economies are also at risk due to surging prices of basic food and energy Sharp increases in rates could slow growth more than expected China’s Covid Zero policy continues to weigh on the global outlook Suggestions More aid and global cooperation on logistics to avert a food crisis Targeted govt support for households hardest hit by rising cost of living Signals from central banks they won’t allow inflation to spread US monetary policy can tighten faster as prices driven by over-buoyant demand

