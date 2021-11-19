Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

-
ALSO READ
Oil near six-week low as China readies crude reserve release
Oil at six-week low as China readies crude oil reserve release
Oil prices at 6-week low as China readies for crude oil reserve release
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Venezuelan oil, masked as Malaysian, rushes into China before fuel tax
-
Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, bouncing after a drop to six-week lows as investors wondered about how much crude major economies would release from their strategic reserves and how much that would ease global crude demand pressures.
Prices fell to the six-week lows early in the session as China said it was moving to tap reserves. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a stockpile release to lower prices.
Washington's bid to cool markets, asking China to join a coordinated action for the first time, comes as high gasoline prices and other inflationary pressures have sparked a political backlash.
"Japan and South Korea have shown resistance to releasing reserves, so we're coming back up a little bit," said Phil Flynn, Senior Analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The market is going to continue to be nervous, because it is on guard from a release."
Brent crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7%, at $80.81 a barrel at 11:55 ET (1655 GMT). The session low of $79.28 was the lowest since Oct. 7. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 18 cents at $78.54 a barrel. It also fell during the session to the lowest since early last month at $77.08.
A release, even if only from the U.S. and China, will likely drive prices lower at least temporarily.
In October, prices hit seven-year highs as the market focused on the swift rebound in demand as more people received COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdowns were lifted.
Prices rallied as demand rose and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+, decided to raise output only slowly.
The International Energy Agency and OPEC have said more supply will be available in coming months, but Washington has pressed for a speedier pace.
The proposed release of reserves represents an unprecedented challenge to OPEC, because it involves top importer China.
China's state reserve bureau https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-china-reserve-bureau-working-crude-oil-release-2021-11-18 said it was working on a release of crude reserves although it declined to comment on the U.S. request.
A Japanese industry ministry official said the United States had requested Tokyo's cooperation in dealing with higher oil prices. but that Japan by law cannot use reserve releases to lower prices.
A South Korean official said it was reviewing the U.S. request for Seoul to release some oil reserves, but added it could only release crude in case of a supply imbalance.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Noah BrowningEditing by Peter Graff, Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU