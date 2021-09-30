Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead

Brent crude, a benchmark for nearly 80 per cent of global crude oil trade, crossed 80 dollars a barrel on Tuesday. And some agencies like Goldman Sachs are estimating that crude oil will hit 90 dollars a barrel by the end of this year. This may have implications for India, which has a major import dependence for meeting its energy needs.
For one, the government's fiscal maths will be tested by this oil-price rally. A further surge would put pressure on it to cut taxes on petrol and diesel which would hurt its revenue and spending.
Secondly, as the rally pushes domestic petrol and diesel prices to new highs, consumers and industry will also be hurt.
And thirdly, in the more immediate terms, there will be a clear impact on Indian stock markets, too. On Thursday, the markets are expected to take cues from oil prices, besides global markets and how bond yields play out. Also, the derivative expiry for the September futures & option (F&O) series is going to impact the trading sentiment on Thursday.
So, coming back to oil, what is fuelling this global surge in prices? And what’s the road ahead? Up to what level may the prices rise? And what will be its impact?
Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Dr Kang Wu, Head of Global Demand and Asia Analytics, S&P Global Platts. Here are the highlights of Dr Wu’s answers:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU