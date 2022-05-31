Oil prices' bull run continues as EU agrees to ban Russian oil supply

-
ALSO READ
Bull run turns into a bear chase: Market drops second straight day
Delhi HC dismisses Red Bull's plea to bar Pepsi from using tagline
SC agrees to list pleas against hijab ban in educational institutions
EU leaders meet as Hungary sticks to its guns on Russian oil ban
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
-
By Shadia Nasralla
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season.
Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.31, or 1.9%, to $123.98 a barrel by 0823 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. The more active August contract rose $2.44 to $120.04.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.34 a barrel, up $4.27 in a fourth session of gains in a row, or 3.7% from Friday's close, hitting its highest since March 9. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. public holiday.
Both July-loading contracts are set to end May as the sixth straight month of rising prices.
European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.
The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.
"As two-third of the Russian crude oil exports are seaborne around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil will need to be replaced by the EU," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.
"This volume is actually closer to 2.1-2.2 million bpd as both Poland and Germany are planning to phase out pipeline purchases by the end of the year."
Oil prices draw further support as Shanghai has announced an end to its two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, and will allow the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.
On the production side, OPEC+ is set to stick to a modest July output hike by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources said, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.
(Additional reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Carmel Crimmins)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU