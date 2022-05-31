US national average fuel price hits new record high at $4.619 per gallon

-
ALSO READ
Gas tops $4 per gallon average across US, 1st time since 2008
Govt extends timeline for loan disbursement for ethanol projects till Sept
Ethanol blending likely to reach 11% in 2020-21 season, says ISMA
Tax on unblended fuels may add to uncertainties in ethanol blending policy
Americans may have reached tipping point with all-time high fuel rate: Poll
-
The US national average price for a gallon of regular fuel hit a fresh record high of $4.619, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The national average gas price has increased 2.3 cents, or up 0.5 per cent from the past week, and 44.1 cents, or up 10.6 per cent from a month ago, Xinhua news agency reported citing the latest AAA data published on Monday.
The current price, which doesn't account for inflation, is way above the previous record of $4.114 a gallon set in July 2008.
As of Monday, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have average gas prices over $4 a gallon.
California has the highest prices in the country, averaging $6.153 a gallon.
The AAA said earlier that gas demand may spike during the Memorial Day long weekend, as American drivers take to the roads for the holiday.
"If demand slows again following the holiday weekend, pump price increases could be limited as crude prices remain volatile."
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July oil delivery settled at $117.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday.
The US crude benchmark has climbed roughly $41.48 per barrel, or 54.8 per cent, since the start of the year, partly driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.
The benchmark Brent-crude prices on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe have also risen over 50 per cent since the start of the year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU