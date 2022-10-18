JUST IN
Wall Street sees sharp gains as dollar dips on UK U-turn, strong earnings
Wall Street jumps as solid BofA results spark rally; Dow up 600 pts
Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China's Communist Party meeting
Oil prices steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals
US stocks will lead the way out of current wave of market turmoil: Survey
Wall Street slides as earning season starts with profit drop for big banks
Global stocks surge after Wall Street rebounds from inflation jolt
S&P 500 wipes out 2.4% loss in biggest stock reversal since July 1991
Private bets shield big investors from inflation, spiraling interest rates
Wall Street turns around to trade higher, led by cyclical stocks
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Asia stocks rise as relief rally builds after UK U-turn on fiscal policy
Business Standard

Oil prices steady today on US dollar weakness; recession fears weigh

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade as a weaker US dollar lent support

Topics
Oil Prices | Recession | US Dollar

Reuters 

crude
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support, although rising shale production and fears that stubbornly high inflation could lead the world economy into a recession limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents or 0.1% to $91.71 per barrel by 1:20 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents or 0.1% to $85.52 per barrel.

The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt axed much of the government's so-called "mini-budget", lifting risk appetite.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies dropped 0.82% to 112.11. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for non-U.S. buyers.

Rising shale output has helped to ease an oil supply crunch and capped price gains.

Oil output in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is forecast to rise by about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.453 million bpd this month, the Energy Information Administration said.

Expectations that China will keep with loose monetary policy to help its economy hobbled by COVID-19 restrictions has also lent support to oil prices. The country's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ member states have been lining up to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month after the White House accused Riyadh of coercing some other nations into supporting the move.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil Prices

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.