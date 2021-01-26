Oil prices tick up with European shares amid Saudi blast reports

-
ALSO READ
Oil near 10-month high after Saudi Arabia's unilateral supply cut
Oil hits 11-month highs on Saudi output cut pledge, equities rally
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
Oil hits 11-month high on Saudi cuts, shrugs off US Capitol unrest
Oil prices rise on Covid-19 vaccine hopes, tanker blast at Saudi Arabia
-
Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday alongside rising European shares and amid reports of a blast in Saudi Arabia, trading near 11-month highs.
Brent crude was up 32 cents, or 0.6%, at $56.20 by 1433 GMT, while US crude rose 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $52.99.
Both contracts rose nearly 1% on Monday and are set to post the third monthly rise in a row.
Prices edged up after reports of a blast in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, although the cause remains unclear.
In Europe, gains in financial services and chemical sectors helped stocks rise. Risk assets such a equities and oil often move in tandem.
ALSO READ: S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings
Raising the prospect of higher oil demand later in the year, the International Monetary Fund predicted global growth of 5.5% in 2021, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the October forecast, citing expectations of a vaccine-powered uptick.
On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' compliance with pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85% in January, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said on Monday, suggesting the group has improved compliance with supply curb commitments.
ALSO READ: Lockheed Martin misses profit estimates on lower F-35 deliveries
Also, output from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, disrupted by a power cut on Jan. 17, will be restored over the next few days, according to Tengizchevroil.
"It appears that market players are cautiously sanguine aboutthe producer group's market management strategy and therefore about the imminent depletion in global oil inventories," PVM analysts said.
Dampening bullish sentiment, US Democrats are still trying to convince Republican lawmakers of the need for more stimulus, raising questions over when and in what form a package will be approved.
China is reporting rising Covid-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer.
Elsewhere, Indian crude oil imports in December rose to their highest in more than two years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU