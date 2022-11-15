JUST IN
UNGA approves resolution calling for Russian reparations to Ukraine
COP27: Initiative to address water security, climate impacts launched
Taliban supreme leader orders judges for full enforcement of Islamic law
World leaders converge in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds
COP27: Biofuels and green H2 to power India's low-carbon growth
ManU set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1m for Piers interview interview
UN chief Guterres urges implementation of peace agreement in Ethiopia
It's behind me: Imran Khan takes a U-turn on US conspiracy claim
COP27: Big polluters talking, voices of climate vulnerable stifled
No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
It matters to Sharifs, Zardari but not to me: Imran on next Pak army chief
Business Standard

Old sandals worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $220K

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house

Topics
steve jobs | auction | Apple

AP  |  Los Angeles 

‘Better to be a pirate than join the navy,' Apple founder Steve Jobs had said. But times have changed photo: REUTERS

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly USD 220,000, according to an auction house.

The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.

"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring USD 60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was USD 218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on steve jobs

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 07:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.