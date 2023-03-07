Operations to defend Bakhmut will continue: Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the operations to defend Bakhmut will continue, and the have been instrusted to find forces to bolster the defence of the embattled city.

"I told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no part of about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy said on Monday during his evening address to the nation.

Moscow has been trying to take Bakhmut for months, as both sides suffer heavy losses in a grinding war of attrition, the BBC reported. However, Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Marchenko has said that Russia had not yet gained control of the city.

Meanwhile Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private involved in the Russian campaign, has complained of a lack of ammunition amid apparent friction between his fighters and regular Russian forces, the British news broadcaster reported. He also said that his representative had been barred from a Russian military headquarters.

Analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value but has become a focal point for Russian commanders who have struggled to deliver any positive news to the Kremlin, the media outlet reported.

Capture of the city would bring Russia slightly closer to its goal of controlling the whole of Donetsk region, one of four regions in eastern and southern it annexed last September after referendums widely condemned outside Russia as a sham, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)