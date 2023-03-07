JUST IN
Will pay up to settle labour dispute with Japan, says South Korea
China plans to create a central agency to manage the flow of data: Report
Japan will disappear without any action on births, says PM's aide
Taliban govt annuls divorces, forces women to return to abusive husbands
Job gap shows much worse situation for women, says ILO report
Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Sanaullah
India, Iceland review ties, status of negotiations on trade agreement
Landslide in Indonesia's Natuna regency kills at least 11; dozens missing
Rishi Sunak unveils new framework to make UK science & tech superpower
Russian forces steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM
icon-arrow-left
Higher defence spending is purely to safeguard nation's sovereignty: China
Business Standard

Operations to defend Bakhmut will continue: Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Moscow has been trying to take Bakhmut for months, as both sides suffer heavy losses in a grinding war of attrition, the BBC reported

Topics
Ukraine | Army | Volodymyr Zelensky

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP/PTI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP/PTI

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the operations to defend Bakhmut will continue, and the army have been instrusted to find forces to bolster the defence of the embattled city.

"I told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy said on Monday during his evening address to the nation.

Moscow has been trying to take Bakhmut for months, as both sides suffer heavy losses in a grinding war of attrition, the BBC reported. However, Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Marchenko has said that Russia had not yet gained control of the city.

Meanwhile Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private army involved in the Russian campaign, has complained of a lack of ammunition amid apparent friction between his fighters and regular Russian forces, the British news broadcaster reported. He also said that his representative had been barred from a Russian military headquarters.

Analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value but has become a focal point for Russian commanders who have struggled to deliver any positive news to the Kremlin, the media outlet reported.

Capture of the city would bring Russia slightly closer to its goal of controlling the whole of Donetsk region, one of four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine it annexed last September after referendums widely condemned outside Russia as a sham, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 10:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.